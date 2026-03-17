Lewis Hamilton seemingly confirms Kim Kardashian romance
The Formula 1 driver gushed over his rumored girlfriend
Lewis Hamilton publicly expressed his admiration for Kim Kardashian amid their pair is speculated to be dating.
On Monday, March 16, the Kardashian star took to her Instagram account and posted a series of snaps of her stunning look from the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty and Lewis was quick to respond.
In the candid post, Kim can be seen showing off her sultry look in a body fit gold dress.
She captioned the picture, writing, “GUCCI GIRL.”
Fans rushed to the comment section to praise her look, and among those remarks, Lewis's comment was visibly notable.
The Formula 1 driver publicly showed his liking for Kim by leaving four heart emojis under her post, proving he is his rumored girlfriend's biggest fan.
One fan responded to his comment, writing, “It’s official, guys.”
Another declared that the pair are "in love."
While a third exclaimed, "THE SCREAM I JUST LET OUT.”
It was reported earlier this year that Kim and Lewis have been seeing each other since January, after the pair was spotted enjoying a brief stay at the exclusive Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds.
A tattler told the Sun at the time, "It all appeared to be very romantic. Kim and Lewis made use of all the facilities on offer."
“She had two bodyguards with her and Lewis had a close protection officer but they remained in the background. Two of the three stood guard outside the door to their room, so no one could disturb them."
“It was all kept very quiet – they clearly wanted to have some time for just the two of them," the insider added.
It is pertinent to mention that Lewis and Kim's ex husband Kanye West were friends.
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