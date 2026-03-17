Watch: Demi Lovato does the musical genre challenge with Jimmy Fallon

Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato has just given fans a fun musical experience with a series of songs like Sienna Spiro's Die On This Hill, and even a ballad remix and her own song Sorry Not Sorry.

The entire performance happened as part of the musical genre challenge on the Tonight Show, with Jimmy Fallon.

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The extended version of the song has even been shared on the hosts’ official YouTube account.

There was also a random genre generator that gave a few options and saw both Lovato and Fallon sing tighter.

Check it out Below:



