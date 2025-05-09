Cause of 'Fifty Shades' sequels director James Foley’s death revealed

Cause of 'Fifty Shades' sequels director James Foley’s death

James Foley, who directed several films, including Fifty Shades of Grey sequels, passed away at the age of 71.

How did James Foley die?

The Brooklyn-born director breathed his last earlier this week due to brain cancer, his rep confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter.

The late director helmed the Fifty Shade sequels Fifty Shades Darker (2017) and Fifty Shades Freed (2018) after Sam Taylor-Johnson directed the first entry, adapted from E.L. James‘ novels and starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dorman as Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey, respectively.

Foley, who worked with several high-profile Hollywood celebrities, including Sean Penn, Madonna, Al Pacino and Halle Berry, earned Pacino an Oscar nomination and a Golden Globe award with his most high-profile film, Glengarry Glen Ross.

The star-studded cast of the high profile film which shot him to fame, featured Alec Baldwin, Jack Lemmon, Ed Harris and Alan Arkin.

In addition, other notable projects for Foley include his first feature, musical drama Reckless (1984), and At Close Range, starring Penn, 64, and Christopher Walken.

Foley featured Madonna's song Live to Tell and went on to direct the now 66-year-old singer in several music videos as well as her feature film Who's That Girl.