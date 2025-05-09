Rebel Wilson explains how her weight loss impacted her Hollywood career

Rebel Wilson has recently shared positive effect of her weight loss journey particularly her career in Hollywood.

Speaking with SiriusXM radio host Ben Harlum, the Pitch Perfect star revealed how losing 80 pounds impacted her career.

Rebel said that she “started getting offered more serious roles,” as she was referring her upcoming role as Lady Capulet in Juliet & Romeo and her role in British indie, The Almond and the Seahorse.

“So, I think I kind of untypecast myself by losing weight,” admitted the 45-year-old.

Rebel told the host, “I loved being the bigger, funny girl.”

The Rebel Rising: A Memoir author opened up that she was fond of playing Fat Amy in the Pitch Perfect movies.

“It was so cool, and that still is me in so many respects. I guess people… once I did lose weight, they started to see me a bit differently,” explained the actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Rebel opened up that she intended to do more dramatic roles.

“I wanted to be like Dame Judi Dench and be really serious,” stated the Senior Year actress.

Rebel noted that she had something that people would like to laugh at, and then it was Nicole Kidman who offered her scholarship to come to America and specialise in comedy.

And that’s what she did.

“When I came to Hollywood, I was just the full comedy girl,” recalled The Hustle actress.

However, Rebel added, “Now it’s kind of like almost going back to my roots as an actress and doing some serious stuff as well.”