Kensington Palace pays tribute to Princess Catherine in major announcement

Kensington Palace delighted royal fans with a major announcement about Kate Middleton after her 'brutal' cancer journey.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' spokesperson revealed on social media that the Royal Horticultural Society set to name a new Rose, "Catherine’s Rose," a special tribute for the future Queen.

Catherine's team released photos of a beautiful rose, sharing that the proceeds from the sales will go to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, where she herself received treatment.

The statement released by Palace reads, "In a Spending time in nature has always been a source of comfort and strength. Gardens and green spaces provide not only beauty and joy, but also vital support for our mental, physical and spiritual wellbeing."

"Today the Royal Horticultural Society are announcing a new Rose, “Catherine’s Rose”, grown by Harkness Roses. The proceeds from this rose will support The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, helping patients across the country live well with, and beyond, cancer."

For the unversed, the Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024 via an emotional video statement.

After undergoing preventative chemotherapy for several months, Kate Middleton announced in January 2025 that she is remission from cancer.

Notably, the mother-of-three has returned to royal duties but her healing journey is long.