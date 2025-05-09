Princess Eugenie chooses Prince William over Harry amid feud?

Princess Eugenie seemingly picked sides between her royal cousins, Prince William and Prince Harry, amid the Sussexes' growing feud with the royal family.

The Princess of York followed in the footsteps of the future King as she honoured environmentalist Sir David Attenborough on his 99th birthday.

Sarah Ferguson's daughter shared a photo of the respected biologist on her Instagram stories and extended warm birthday wishes.

On May 8, the Prince of Wales shared two rare photos captured with Sir David alongside a personal message.

In one photo, William was seen sharing a light-hearted moment with the renowned figure and the other showed the Waleses in one frame with the natural historian.

William wrote, "As he turns 99 today, in his new film, Sir David has once again reminded us of the need to protect natural habitats - this time those beneath the ocean. He has dedicated his life to ensuring we understand the realities of what mankind is doing to the planet."

"However hard hitting his message is, Sir David always leaves us with a sense of hope and optimism that all is not lost and this film is no different. We must act together, with urgency, to restore our oceans. Happy Birthday, David. W."

It has been said that Eugenie chose William over Harry as she paid tribute to an esteemed figure who holds a special place in the Prince of Wales' heart.

Earlier, there were also reports that Prince Andrew's daughter left the Duke of Sussex upset with her outing alongside his biggest critic Piers Morgan.

However, later, People Magazine denied the rift claims by stating, "The Duke remains close to Princess Eugenie. They always have and always will be."