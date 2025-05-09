Cassie Ventura makes bold appearance four days before Diddy’s trial begins

Cassie Ventura shows off baby bump just days before Diddy’s trial begins

Cassie Ventura was spotted in New York City just four days before she's set to testify against Sean "Diddy" Combs in his upcoming federal trial.

The visibly pregnant singer is expected to take the stand as the government’s lead witness in the sex trafficking and racketeering case against the disgraced music mogul.

The trial, which begins May 12 with opening statements, will feature Cassie, identified in court documents as "Victim 1," testifying under her real name, Casandra Ventura.

During her latest sighting, Ventura was seen standing outside what appeared to be a friend’s home, dressed in a light grey sheer sweatshirt and white linen pants while holding her phone.

The Me & U hitmaker, who is expecting her third child with husband Alex Fine, is preparing to detail the alleged abuse she endured during her on-and-off relationship with Diddy from 2007 to 2018.

For the unversed, the 38-year-old songstress and Fine are married for six years. They tied the knot in August 2019 after confirming their relationship in late 2018, two months after she finally broke up with Diddy.

Ventura and Fine, 32, share two daughters, Frankie and Sunny, and are now awaiting the arrival of their third child.