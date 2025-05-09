King Charles takes strong stance after Prince Harry's new claims

The royal family makes powerful decision to teach the Duke of Sussex a life lesson

King Charles III made a powerful move to show royal solidarity after his youngest son Prince Harry's unexpected claims about the monarch's health and influence.

The royal family, who marked the 80th anniversary of VE Day with a spectacular flypast, sent a clear message to Prince Harry from the Buckingham Palace balcony, according to an expert.

The expert highlighted the 76-year-old's powerful decision to teach the Duke of Sussex a life lesson, following Harry's interview remarks after losing his highly publicised and unsuccessful legal battle over security and protection in the UK.

Senior royals waved to thousands of people from the iconic Palace balcony. The King and Queen, joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, watched on with tilted heads as the VE Day flypast soared over.

The moment come just days after the Duke told the BBC his father will not speak to him and he does not know how much longer the King has left.

Buckingham Palace vows “nothing will detract or distract from celebrating with full cheer and proud hearts that precious victory and those brave souls, on this most special and poignant of anniversaries”.

Body language expert Judi James believes the balcony appearance symbolised the royals' resilience.

"Royal balcony moments always show the Firm at their highest status best, standing in a position of ultimate power as a strong family unit while looking down on the massed crowds of their subjects, all cheering wildly to show their support," she told the Mirror.

The expert went on claiming: "The symbolism of this appearance could hardly have been more timely given the latest verbal pelting to have come from Montecito. This confident, stoic appearance suggested high levels of the kind of resilience that the Royal Family are always known for."

King Charles and the royal family usually refrain from publicly responding to Prince Harry's claims. However, their display of unity and solidarity appears to be a deliberate response to the Duke's recent moves.