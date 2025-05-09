Prince Harry echoes father King Charles' thoughts in key message

Prince Harry followed in the footsteps of his father King Charles as he marked a historic event despite the ongoing royal feud.

The Duke of Sussex echoed the King's thoughts in his new message to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

On the official Instagram page of Harry's passion project, Invictus Games, the former working royal's team released a meaningful statement, honouring the veteran and those who sacrificed their lives in World War Two.

The spokesperson of Harry penned, "On #veday80, our thoughts are with the generation who truly understood the meaning of service, and who demonstrated their unconquerable spirit."

"We stand in solidarity with those who served, and those serving, across the international armed forces community. In particular, those ill or injured for they showcase human resilience for us all, highlighting what it means to be Invictus."

It is important to note that Harry's dad, King Charles, also paid a heartfelt tribute to the selfless services of the armed forces in a powerful speech at Horse Guards Parade near Buckingham Palace.

Notably, the King delivered his speech at the exact same time that his grandfather, King George VI, made a radio broadcast on VE day in 1945.