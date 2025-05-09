Miley Cyrus drops new single ‘More to Lose’ amid family feud

Miley Cyrus released an emotional track amid renewed family tension.

On Friday, May 9, the Flowers hitmaker unveiled a new single, More to Lose, weeks ahead of her upcoming album Something Beautiful.

The newly released fourth LP single arrived about a week after Cyrus teased it on social media.

In one clip posted on Instagram, the Grammy winner shared snippets of the song while describing how it came together in the studio.

"I tried to keep it a singular take," the Hannah Montanna star explained. "It’s really a song that’s more of a story, and I never want that to be interrupted or overthought or chasing perfection. I never wanted More to Lose to be perfect, I wanted it to sound beautiful and emotional."

Following Prelude, End of the World, and the album’s title track, More to Lose marks the fourth song released ahead of the album’s May 30 debut.

Notably, her new track came amid renewed family feud rumours after Billy Ray Cyrus and daughter Miley appeared to reunite after years of estrangement.

Billy Ray shared a throwback video of young Miley singing. "Can’t wait to see this young lady," he captioned the post which sparked buzz online.

Shortly after the post, fans noticed Miley’s mom, Tish, had unfollowed her on Instagram, fueling speculation of tension, especially since Miley had previously sided with her mother during her parents’ divorce.

However, a source later told Page Six that Tish has refollowed Miley and the unfollow was simply a "glitch," insisting, "There’s no drama."