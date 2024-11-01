Travis Kelce on ‘next step’ in relationships, ‘when you see someone’s day-to-day’

Travis Kelce on relationships

Travis Kelce seems to know the best time to take the “next step” in a relationship, as the NFL star navigates his relationship with Taylor Swift.

“I feel like [it’s] when you know someone’s life,” the 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs star got candid Thursday on a special bonus episode of his and brother Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast.

“When you see someone’s day-to-day and you can understand that, and you get into a routine of being with that person or talking to that person about their daily routines consistently. You naturally just feel the genuine connection.”

Travis also said that he thinks the desire to “get to that next step faster” should happen “naturally.”

The Grotesquerie actor highlighted the importance of family in relationships, noting that introducing a partner to one’s family can be a significant milestone.

Travis and Swift, 34, met each other’s families early in their relationship.

In September 2023, Swift was spotted alongside Kelce’s mother, Donna, as she attended her first Chiefs game to support him.

His older brother, Jason, who has been married and has three children, added his own take during their podcast. According to him, “moving in together” is a key factor in deciding when to take that next step.

“You’ve got to make that decision especially if you’ve got roommates,” Jason, 36, explained.

“You’ll know, if you want to do it, you’ll do it. That’s how you know. And then if she wants to do it, then you both end up doing it. Not in that way, but moving in way.”