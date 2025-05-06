Prince Louis receives new role in royal family after VE Day celebrations

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children were a notable presence during the significant celebrations held at the Buckingham Palace for VE Day.

The Wales children – Prince George 11, Charlotte, 10, Prince Louis, 7 – have often shown their different personalities during their engagement, and the youngest is especially known for adding some levity to serious royal events.

Monday’s events were not so much different and it also indicated the special royal role Prince Louis now has with in the family, revealed body language expert Judi James.

“Prince Louis gave key signs he has adopted a new role in the royal family as he enjoyed today’s VE Day celebrations.”

James explained that it was initially the Prince and Princess of Wales who were “nudging, encouraging and coaching” their three children to look regal in public especially during major events where the whole family is gathered.

The position was silently went to Charlotte “taking over as group prefect”. She is always “quietly checking and chiding her two brothers to ensure they were adopting the right poses at the right time and helping Kate deal with Louis's bouts of playfulness”.

However, now the young prince, who is fourth in line to the throne, has take the role of the “family prefect” himself.

Of the key signs, James shared that Louis appeared “thoughtful” during his interactions with his father, William. He even cleans off some water from William’s shoulder in a very “very emphatic and parental gesture”.

It showed that the young prince is finally learning the ropes and molding himself into a more mature role.