J.K. Rowling doesn’t ‘believe in taking away people’s jobs’

J.K. Rowling debunks rumours about firing actors from Harry Potter series

J.K. Rowling wants everyone to know she's not out here firing actors over differing beliefs — even if social media was gearing up for just that.

The author took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify her stance after fans started wondering how she felt about actor Paapa Essiedu, who’s been cast as Severus Snape in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series, signing an open letter in support of the trans community.

“I don’t have the power to sack an actor from the series and I wouldn’t exercise it if I did,” Rowling wrote on X, shutting down rumours before they really took off.

“I don’t believe in taking away people’s jobs or livelihoods because they hold legally protected beliefs that differ from mine.”

Essiedu, best known for his work on I May Destroy You, recently joined other film and TV professionals in signing an open letter condemning the U.K. Supreme Court’s ruling that legally defines “woman” by biological sex.

The April 17 ruling declared that under the Equality Act, “the concept of sex is binary, a person is either a woman or a man.”

The letter, signed by Essiedu along with stars like Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan and The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey, expressed concern for the impact of the ruling on trans, non-binary, and intersex communities.

“We the undersigned film and television professionals stand in solidarity with the trans, non-binary and intersex communities who have been impacted by the Supreme Court ruling on April 17,” it read.

“We believe the ruling undermines the lived reality and threatens the safety of trans, non-binary and intersex people living in the UK.”

The letter went on to say, “Film and television are powerful tools for empathy and education, and we believe passionately in the ability of the screen to change hearts and minds. This is our opportunity to be on the right side of history.”

Rowling, who has been a frequent lightning rod for controversy since 2020 due to her views on sex and gender, has faced plenty of criticism herself — especially from Harry Potter fans who feel her opinions clash with the inclusive themes of the wizarding world.

Her latest post signals that, despite the uproar, she’s not looking to cut anyone from the cast over political or social disagreements.

HBO, meanwhile, confirmed a few more big names joining the magic-filled reboot last month, including John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid.