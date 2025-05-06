 
Cruz Beckham's girlfriend's cryptic post fuels speculation over Brooklyn, Nicola rift

Jackie shared a carousel of cheerful snaps from the festivities

By Hollywood Desk
May 06, 2025
Reports claim that Brooklyn may have fallen out with his family, adding fuel to longstanding rumours of tension
Cruz Beckham's girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, has seemingly taken a subtle dig at  Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz, amid ongoing reports of a rift within  Beckham family. 

The 29-year-old  Brazilian songwriter, joined her boyfriend Cruz,20, at his father David's 50th birthday celebrations, which were notably missed by Brooklyn and Nicola.

According to the DailyMail, the Beckham family's eldest son and his wife did not attend any of David's birthday events-despite being in London that time. Reports claim that Brooklyn may have fallen out with his family, adding fuel to longstanding rumours  of tension.

Jackie shared a carousel of cheerful snaps from the festivities, including a playful photo of Cruz holding a knife toward her in jest. Her caption read: 'I wish you could feel how much love was in the room these days through the phone.'

Meanwhile Victoria and David posed happily with their other three children, Romeo, Cruz and Harper-at the lavish celebration.