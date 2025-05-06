Zoë Kravitz, Noah Centineo enjoy outdoor bonding in New York City

Zoë Kravitz and Noah Centineo in New York City

Zoë Kravitz and Noah Centineo are keeping things casual and cozy as they continue to be spotted out and about in New York City — and fans are definitely taking notice.

The 36-year-old Blink Twice filmmaker and the 28-year-old To All the Boys alum were seen stepping out together once again on Sunday, May 4, adding more fuel to the “what’s going on here?” fire.

Kravitz rocked an effortlessly cool look with a grey t-shirt, dark brown pants, and a red sweatshirt draped casually over one arm — very much giving off "I'm just running errands but also a style icon" vibes, as seen in snaps obtained by People.

Centineo kept it quirky in Carhartt overalls buttoned over one shoulder (because fashion rules are optional), paired with a white long-sleeved shirt. His rugged beard and long dark hair helped complete the lowkey incognito effect, though not quite enough to dodge the cameras.

This isn’t the first time these two have raised eyebrows.

Back on February 13, Kravitz and Centineo were photographed leaving Danielle Haim’s birthday bash in Manhattan, according to The Daily Mail.

Fast-forward to Oscars night on March 2, and the pair were once again seen leaving a bar together in Los Angeles — E! News caught that one.

Most recently, the duo were spotted hanging out in Brooklyn over the weekend, continuing their laid-back, bi-coastal hangout streak.

Kravitz was previously engaged to her Blink Twice co-star Channing Tatum. The couple first met while casting the 2024 thriller, and while they seemed like a power duo in the making, their relationship ended in October 2024.

“They realized they're at different stages in life,” a source told People at the time. In a February interview with ELLE, Kravitz reflected on the breakup and had nothing but kind words for her ex.

“He has so much more coming, and I think he’s in a place as an actor where he’s feeling really confident and people are seeing different sides of him,” she said. “He’s got a lot to offer, so I’m excited for people to keep witnessing that.”

Centineo, for his part, was previously linked to model Alexis Ren, with their relationship running from 2019 to 2020.