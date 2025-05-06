Prince Harry close friend breaks silence on royal’s desperate plea

Prince Harry is seemingly received a bitter reaction from his close friends after he expressed his desire to make amends with his estranged family.

A close pal of the Duke of Sussex shared insight into his future with the royal family following his desperate pleas for a reconciliation.

“Tragic but true,” financier Ben Goldsmith said in response to Harry’s media outburst, via MailOnline. “Prince Harry’s behaviour is unforgivable.”

The statement appeared to be a reaction to Prince Harry’s interview with the BBC which followed quickly after the verdict on his security appeal was announced.

Harry, who was “gutted” over the court’s decision, told the interviewer that he would “love to have a reconciliation” acknowledging that “some members of my family will never forgive [him] for writing a book”.

He added, “Of course, they will never forgive me for lots of things.”

Ben, who is the son of late billionaire Sir James Goldsmith, also had a link to Harry’s late mother Princess Diana. Ben’s sister, Jemima Goldsmith shared a very close friendship with the princess.

According to reports, Ben was Harry’s first friends to publicly criticise the Duke for his bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey and the explosive memoir, Spare, which came out in 2023.