Prince William, Prince Louis share a sweet father-son moment at VE Day

Prince Louis was seated next to his father on one side and his siblings Charlotte and George on the other

Prince William and his youngest child Prince Louis were caught sharing a sweet father-son moment.

During Monday’s Victory in Europe Day celebrations at Buckingham Palace, the 7-year-old royal was spotted fussing over Prince William’s military uniform.

At one point during the procession, Louis reached up to smooth down the Prince of Wales' jacket and tug playfully at the yellow braided cord on his shoulder.

Sitting front and centre next to his father, Louis joined siblings Prince George, 11, and Princess Charlotte, 10, for the commemorative event. The family, led by Kate Middleton in a striking magenta ensemble, coordinated in sleek black attire for the occasion.

Of course, Louis didn’t stop at uniform patrol. The young royal also pulled a few of his signature silly faces — sticking out his tongue and gazing skyward with a goofy, tired expression that showcased his missing front teeth.

He’s long been known for his unfiltered charm at royal events, with Charlotte even stepping in as his unofficial babysitter. Last summer, she was seen scolding him for dancing during Trooping the Colour. She's also reminded George to bow at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in 2022.

Louis turned seven last month, while Charlotte just celebrated her birthday on May 2 with a new portrait taken by their mom. George will turn 12 this July.