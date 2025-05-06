Lana Del Rey walks solo at 2025 Met Gala in stunning ball gown

Lana Del Rey made a solo appearance at the 2025 Met Gala months after her marriage to Jeremy Dufrene.

The Summertime Sadness hit maker arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art with Valentino creative director Alessandro Michele on May 5.

However, the Say Yes To Heaven crooner acknowledged her husband’s presence in spirits with a loving nod.

To honour her alligator tour guide spouse, with whom she tied the knot in September 2024 - Del Rey wore her hair up in a chic curly updo, adorned with alligator hair clips.

Del Rey and Dufrene had first met during an airboat tour in 2019. The pair met once again for a boat tour in March 2024, which reportedly led to a romantic relationship, via People Magazine.

Apart from her homage to husband, the singer's dress was a black and brown gown with a feathery bow on one shoulder and its plumage jutted out behind her. Her classy long-sleeved gown featured a drop waist with silky brown skirt.

The biggest night of Hollywood fashion serves as a fundraiser for The Costume Institute.

This year it shed spotlight on the museum’s spring 2025 exhibition, 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style'.

The exhibit "presents a cultural and historical examination of Black style from the 18th century to the present through an exploration of the concept of dandyism," according to a post on the museum’s Instagram.