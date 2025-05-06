Sean 'Diddy' Combs shares what makes him ‘nervous' during trafficking trial

Sean "Diddy" Combs in trafficking trial

Sean "Diddy" Combs found himself in a very different kind of spotlight on Monday, May 5, as jury selection kicked off for his highly anticipated federal trial in Manhattan.

The 54-year-old hip-hop mogul, dressed in a blue blazer with visible gray in both his beard and hair, stood before Judge Arun Subramanian as more than 600 potential jurors began the process that could ultimately decide his fate.

At one point, the Bad Boy Records founder asked the judge for a quick bathroom break — a request that was initially denied. But then came the honest moment that gave everyone a glimpse of what it's like when even music moguls get shaky.

"I'm sorry, your honor, I'm a little nervous today," Combs told the judge, as per People. That candid confession must have done the trick because Subramanian then allowed him a two-minute restroom break.

Combs is facing some very serious charges — including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution — and if convicted, he could be looking at a life sentence.

He has pleaded not guilty.

The charges stem from what prosecutors describe as orchestrated “freak offs,” which they say were elaborate events involving coerced women and male sex workers.

Combs' legal team, however, insists all encounters were consensual.

The courtroom is expected to hear from several high-profile figures during the trial, including Cassie Ventura, Combs’ ex-girlfriend.

People previously reported that she is set to testify. Prosecutors also referenced surveillance footage from a Los Angeles hotel that allegedly shows Combs assaulting Ventura — footage that could become a critical part of the case.

Meanwhile, jury selection added a celebrity twist of its own, as potential jurors were asked whether they recognized any of the hundreds of names on a list.

Among those? Kanye West, Mike Myers, Michael B. Jordan, and Kid Cudi. Exactly how — or if — these names will be connected to the trial is still unclear.

Since his arrest in Manhattan last September, Combs has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

As his trial officially begins, it's safe to say the courtroom drama might rival any record he's ever produced — though with far higher stakes and zero room for remixes.