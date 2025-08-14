Pete Davidson explains how drug addiction affected his mental health

Pete Davidson has recently explained how drug addiction affected his mental health.

The Saturday Night Live alum reflected on his past drug addiction in an exclusive interview with 105.1 FM’s The Breakfast Club radio show on August 13.

“I was a daily, all day sorta guy and I got psychosis where you hear voices, and you feel like you’re sitting next to yourself, weed isn’t supposed to do that… it’s because it’s too strong,” said the 31-year-old.

Elsewhere in the interview, the comedian opened up about the impact of fame after he was cast on SNL in 2014.

“I was just doing drugs and trying to do comedy… I didn’t kill anyone or anything, but it’s still… you don’t want that out, you want to be able to grow,” he shared.

Pete told the host, “That’s what we don’t really have anymore — any form of privacy, I feel like, for young people where you, like, get to make those mistakes and learn your lessons, and it not be in Page Six.”

“I was a big drug addict — I would go to rehab and stuff, and I do have mental stuff, and I was in therapy, but if you’re a drug addict none of that works,” explained The Pickup actor.

Pete continued, “You can’t go to therapy on a bunch of drugs and expedite it to work.”

Nevertheless, The Suicide Squad actor also opened up about leaving his bad habit because of his personal relationship.

“It got a little out of control fast, and I was really young … I’m glad all the bad, crazy stuff happened in my 20s,” he pointed out.

Pete added, “I’m glad I got it out of the way, but it’s tough when you’re young and doing that.