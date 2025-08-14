Taylor Swift shares hilarious moment about Kylie Kelce's parenting style

Taylor Swift recently appeared on the New Heights podcast, co-hosted by Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce, where she shared a relatable moment about Jason's wife Kylie's parenting style.

Swift recalled a specific instance during a Chiefs vs. Bills playoff game in January 2024 where Jason expressed his desire to "jump onto the flaming table" after shotgunning beers with the Bills mafia.

Kylie's response, "OK, can we not do that right now?" became a humorous anecdote Swift shared on the podcast.

Swift further shared that she's heard Kylie use the same phrase with Jason and Kylie's 4-year-old daughter, when she wanted to throw pudding on the wall.

Jason replied, "Yeah, that's a common phrase," highlighting the lighthearted and playful dynamic within the Kelce family.

During her appearance on the podcast, Swift also opened up about her experience regaining the rights to her music. "I thought about not owning my music every day.

It was like an intrusive thought I had every day," she shared. Swift emphasized the importance of owning her music, describing it as her "hand-written diary entries from my whole life" and "everything that I've ever done".

Swift also announced her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, set for release on October 3. Travis Kelce described the album as "a lot more upbeat and fun", saying it's "a complete 180 from a lot of the songs on Tortured Poets".

The album's theme revolves around "everything that was going on behind the curtain", with Swift aiming to create infectious melodies and vivid lyrics.