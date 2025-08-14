Taylor Swift clears air about ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ bonus tracks

Taylor Swift breaks silence on ‘Life of a Showgirl’ bonus tracks

Taylor Swift addressed fan queries about upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl, alongside addressing about the bonus tracks.

The So High School crooner shocked her fans by announcing the release of her 12th studio album during the New Heights podcast, which aired on Wednesday hosted by her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason.

She also discussed about the different angles of the album including working with Max Martin and Shellback and why she chose the title of the album.

While talking about the track list, much to Swifties disappointment, the Lover singer admitted that there are only 12 songs that fans are going to get in this era.

"With Tortured Poets Department, I was like here’s a data dump of everything I thought, felt, experienced in two or three years. Here’s 31 songs. This is 12," she said.

Swift added, "There's not a thirteenth, there's not other ones coming."

The Alchemy hitmaker went on to explain that she's been waiting to produce such kind of record for a very long time.

"I also wanted it to be every single song is on this album for hundreds of reasons, and you couldn't take one out and it be the same album, you couldn't add one and be… It’s just right," she said.

Swift continued to explain that focus and discipline in creating an album while "keeping the bar really high" was something she has been wanting for a long time.

She shared that since she is used to writing a lot of songs, she feels tempted to release "lots of music" often. However, Swift admitted that oftentimes she also wanted to make an album that was very much focused on its quality and theme, fitting everything together as a puzzle.

"That these 12 songs for my 12th album, I feel like we achieved that and I'm really happy about that," she added.

The Life of a Showgirl is set to release on October 3.