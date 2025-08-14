Sabrina Carpenter 'freaking out' ahead of TS12 release

Sabrina Carpenter ''reaking out' ahead of TS12 release

Sabrina Carpenter gave a short n sweet shoutout to Taylor Swift’s upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl.

After the Eras Tour performer revealed everything about her 12th studio album, from the release date and album covers to the full tracklist, fans discovered she has collaborated with Espresso hitmaker on a single titled after the album itself.

Hot on the heels of her debut appearance on Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast, during which she detailed her upcoming album, the Please Please Please chart-topper took to her Instagram Stories to share her feelings ahead of their collaboration release.

The 26-year-old pop sensation reposted one of the 14-time Grammy Award winner’s social media posts with a caption, "The Life of a Showgirl October 3rd [orange heart emoji] i know someone who’s freaking out and it’s me."

During a candid August 13 episode with Travis and his brother Jason Kelce, Taylor, 35, spilled so many gems in a sprawling conversation with the NFL stars, finally putting fans' curiosity to rest.

Swifties and Sabrina’s fans believed their collaboration was imminent on Taylor's new album, stemming from various "easter eggs" and hints dropped by both artists.

For the unversed, the duo has previously shared the stage a few times during the Eras Tour. In February 2024, they performed a mash-up of White Horse and Coney Island\ during the surprise acoustic set, a moment Sabrina later described as a dream come true.

They teamed up again in October 2024, in New Orleans, where Taylor invited the Taste singer onstage for a mash-up of Espresso, Please Please Please, and Is It Over Now?