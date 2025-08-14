Cardi B explodes over online hate toward Tyla: 'Enough!'

Cardi B has finally broken her silence after growing increasingly frustrated with the relentless wave of hate flooding social media, targeting celebrities.

During a recent X Spaces session, the rapper addressed the growing negativity, specifically the online criticism aimed at South African singer-songwriter Tyla.

"Look at Tyla," the Up songstress began, highlighting how exhausting it is to live under constant public scrutiny in the digital age. "People been dragging the sh** out of Tyla and it’s like, the girl don’t even f***ing address or talk about nothing."

The 32-year-old Grammy winner didn’t hold back as she called out the toxic culture of tearing down celebrities.

She argued that the public only embraces stars when they stay silent, saying, "They beat your energy and they beat your confidence — they beat you to the f***ing ground."

The Drip singer went on to share how draining it is to constantly see hateful content online, especially when it’s unclear where the negativity even comes from.

"Every single time I scroll down on my TikTok, there’s a video of her and people are talking sh**. And it’s like, goddamn, what do you want her to f***ing do? cut her f***ing veins? Like, enough. Enough. I really think that’s what y’all be wanting," she said, slamming the online abuse Tyla, 23, has faced.

For the unversed, the backlash against the On and On singer reportedly dates back to a resurfaced 2020 TikTok in which she described herself as a "Coloured South African."

The criticism intensified further when the Jump hitmaker chose not to address questions about her ethnicity during an interview on The Breakfast Club.