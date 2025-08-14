Kanye West drops first teaser of documentary 'In Whose Name?'

Kanye West drops first teaser of new documentary 'In Whose Name?'

American rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, dropped the first teaser trailer of his upcoming documentary, In Whose Name?

The roughly a minute long video was premiered on Wednesday, August 13, featuring footage which has been filmed over six years.

The trailer begins with the controversial record producer walking around a circle made up of Yeezy sneakers, presumably from his Forbes cover story shoot in 2019.

'"I’m off my meds for five months now," the rapper could be heard saying in a voiceover.

"I'd rather be dead than to be on medication," he said at another point in the preview. "Either they destroy me or I destroy it."

"They're killing our ability to think outside of the box," the Yeezy founder added.

A few seconds into the clip, the 48-year-old music mogul was seen with his eldest daughter, North, 11, riding in the back of a vehicle.

Before a few snippets flashed on the screen, the trailer ends with the Bully maker saying, "You know the best thing about being an artist and bipolar? Anything you do and say is an art piece."

The Nico Ballesteros-directed new documentary is slated to release on approximately 1,000 screens on September 19.