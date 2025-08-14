Dua Lipa drops sizzling photos from early birthday celebrations

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are seemingly unable to keep their hands off each other during her early birthday celebrations.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, August 12, Lipa, who will turn 30 on August 22, shared a carousel of photos from her cosy party, which included some intimate shots with her finance.

Led with her solo snapshots to show off her full length white sequin dress with daring butt cutout, following pictures captured the Levitating hitmaker sitting in the Masters of the Air star’s lap while he placed his hand on her thigh.

Other photos featured the birthday girl posing with her mother Anesa Lipa, her younger sister Rina Lipa, Canadian poet and singer Mustafa and a bunch of other friends.

Moreover, she offered a glimpse of the menu featuring a variety of seafood delicacies and was seen posing with a slice of her birthday cake topped with several cherries.

"Early birthday celebrations on my favourite island with my favourite people wearing the most gorgeous dress Simon made for me... I can't bloody wait for 30!!!! [three white heart emojis]," the Grammy winning songstress captioned the social media post.

For the unversed, the Houdini vocalist is currently on a vacation in Ibiza with her fiance, enjoying some quality time and reenergising herself before hitting the road again to resume her Radicam Optimism tour with the North American leg.