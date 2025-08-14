Taylor Swift recalls caring for father Scott Swift post surgery

Taylor Swift dad Scott Swift underwent quintuple bypass heart surgery

Taylor Swift proved that she is not only a global superstar but also a doting daughter to her father Scott Swift.

The Cruel Summer hitmaker during her debut appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce podcast, New Heights, unveiled how she took care of her father post his surgery.

On the August 13 episode of the podcast, she shared how Scott was the ‘loveliest patient ever’ and was so grateful that he repeatedly thanked his daughter.

The 35-year-old narrated how it was ‘a really intense surgery’ and thankfully the 73-year-old got the diagnosis in time.

“He's had a healthy, perfect EKG [electrocardiogram] every year that he's gone in to get his physicals,” the Shake It Off crooner emphasized.

“But what found his five hard blockages in his heart was a resting stress test. He's been telling all his friends, ‘You need to get the stress test,’ because that's what's actually preventative. If you can find that earlier, you don't have to have a bypass surgery.”

The 14-time Grammy winner recalled how his father took it all in a stride and kept his sense of humour intact during post-op recovery.

Even when Happy Gilmore 2 actor’s girlfriend told Scott that he had ‘a quintuple bypass’ or had five blockages, he quipped, “Well, you see, I come from a very competitive family.”

