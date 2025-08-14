Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce podcast breaks streaming record

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce broke the internet on the latest episode of New Heights podcast which aired on Wednesday.

Exactly at the one-hour-44-minute mark of the the podcast, the live premiere on YouTube abruptly went black.

Moments later, the X account of New Heights shared a message telling fans that the stream had technical difficulties and that episode "will be back shortly."

The technical difficulty occurred due to stream reached up to 1.3 million views and the subscriber count on the New Heights YouTube Channel also saw significant growth during the broadcast, rising from 2.85 million subscribers to 2.91 million.

The Lover crooner took the opportunity of her appearance and announced the release of her 12th album in her own unique style.

She came with a mint green briefcase with her initials written on it. Travis's brother Jason, dressed in Swiftie merch, was also enthusiastic to see what the Grammy-winning artist had in store.

While opening the case, the So High School hitmaker said, "This is my new album The Life of a Show Girl."

She went on to explain the theme of the album saying, "This album is about what was going on behind the scenes of my inner life during this tour, which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant."

She also confirmed that there will be no bonus tracks on The Life of a Show Girl.

The Life of a Show Girl is set to release on October 3.