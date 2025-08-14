Taylor Swift reveals what to expect from 'TS12': Is it a breakup album?

Taylor Swift hints at what 'The Life of a Showgirl' is really about

Taylor Swift teased the content of The Life of a Showgirl in her concluding statements at the New Heights podcast.

The 35-year-old pop superstar spoke about her creative inspiration for the album while talking to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his brother, Jason Kelce, on the August 13 episode.

"It's everything that was going on behind the curtain," Taylor said, implementing a breakup fans haven’t heard much about? More anger from the Matty Healy situation? Or falling in love with her guy on the Chiefs? We don’t know for sure.

The Blank Space hitmaker claimed that she went in with a different goal for this album as she does with all her new albums and she wanted it to be "so infectious" that listeners are "almost angry at it."

Taylor continued, "And lyrics that are just as vivid but crisp and focused and completely intentional."

The Grammy winner admitted that she went “all out” for her 12th album and her early listener, Travis, agreed.

"I was so proud of the music and so excited about this project from a creative stand point, that I was just like 'all hands on deck, we're going all out, this is a full send,'" recalled the Eras Tour performer of making the album.

"I care about this record more than I can even overstate," she noted.

"It's so much fun," Travis teased Swifties with a smile. "I understand what she's saying. I've been fortunate enough to listen to every single song, so I know they're all 12 bangers."

He continued, "It's a lot more upbeat. It's a lot more like fun, pop, excitement and I think it's a complete 180 from a lot of the songs on [The Tortured Poet's Department] for sure."

Taylor acknowledged, "Oh yeah," going on to note that her "life is more upbeat."

The album comes out on October 3.