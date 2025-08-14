Taylor Swift shares rare insights about working on 'TS12'

Taylor Swift recalls writing 'The Life of a Showgirl' at significant period in her life

Taylor Swift has never taken a break from writing, even while she was on her two-years-long, very strenuous Eras Tour.

The 35-year-old pop superstar announced her 12th studio album during her debut at her boyfriend, Travis Kelce’s podcast, New Heights, on Wednesday, August 13.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker unveiled the cover of her album, The Life of a Showgirl, at the special episode and revealed that she was working on it while she was nearing towards the end of her record-breaking tour.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end cheered while confetti showered upon him as Taylor displayed the cover on screen.

“It was something that I was working on while I was in Europe on The Eras Tour,” Taylor said, leaving Travis surprised.

The athlete asked, mesmerised, “How on Earth did she do this while she was on the tour? It’s still blowing my mind.”

The Love Story songstress went on to explain, “I would be playing shows — I’d do like three shows in a row. I’d have three days off. I’d fly to Sweden, go back to the tour. Actually, like, working on this I was physically exhausted at this point in the tour, but I was so mentally stimulated and so excited to be creating and this is...”

Travis chimed in with the comment, “Literally living the life of a showgirl!” to which Taylor proudly responded, “That’s why I called it that. Nailed it!”