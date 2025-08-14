Taylor Swift reveals Easter Eggs she dropped for 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift responds to fan theories about 'TS12' Easter Eggs

Taylor Swift is proud of her self for training her fans “well” to pick up on the Easter Eggs she leaves them before any major announcement.

The 35-year-old pop superstar confirmed which fan theories were actually right about her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on her New Heights episode.

The Eras Tour performer appeared at her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce’s podcast on Wednesday, August 13, and revealed details into the upcoming album.

When Jason asked Taylor about the orange door during the Eras Tour’s final song, Karma, the Lover songstress replied with a smile, “I would leave the stage every night going down the elevator, lift. That’s how every single ‘Eras’ show ended — except for the last one, where I exited through a door, an orange door, to be specific.”

The visual had been making rounds since the announcement of her album in the podcast teaser, and now the Grammy winner herself has confirmed, “that actually was an Easter egg. Basically the reason why I chose to exit that way is because I kind of wanted to give a little subliminal hint to the fans that I may be leaving the Era Tour era, but I was also entering a new era.”

Although there were other fan theories about the Alchemy songstress hinting at her forthcoming album in the Bejeweled music video in 2022, and more, Taylor has not officially addressed them.