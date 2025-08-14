Priscilla Presley finally responds to lawsuit claims over Lisa Marie death

Priscilla Presley has strongly responded to the allegations made in a new bombshell $50 million civil lawsuit about her daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s death.

On August 11, the lawsuit, filed by Priscilla’s former business partners, Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko in California Superior Court, claimed that Priscilla conspired to “defraud” her business partners and “exploit” Lisa Marie's death to “regain control over Elvis Presley’s legacy and assets,” per PEOPLE.

The plaintiffs alleged Priscilla overlooked Lisa Marie’s health concerns at the Golden Globes in January 2023. She rushed her daughter to the hospital and later she took her off life support despite her clear “directive to prolong her life”.

Days later, Lisa Marie suffered a cardiac arrest and died. She was 54, said the lawsuit.

The plaintiffs mentioned that Priscilla “knew that Lisa’s death neutralized the threat of Lisa’s efforts to have Priscilla removed as the sole trustee of Lisa’s irrevocable life insurance trust and she ultimately wanted control of Graceland”.

However, Priscilla’s lawyer Marty Singer denied the allegations, calling it “one of the most shameful, ridiculous, salacious, and meritless lawsuits I have seen in my practice”.

“It is nothing more than a sad and vicious attempt to falsely tarnish the reputation of an 80-year-old woman in blatant retaliation for bringing a lawsuit to redress the wrongful conduct of Brigitte Kruse, Kevin Fialko, and their co-conspirators.”

Meanwhile, Priscilla’s attorney added that her granddaughter Riley Keough “stands behind her grandmother 100% and is equally disgusted with this latest, vicious attempt by Brigitte to attempt to ruin her grandmother’s life”.