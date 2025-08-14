Margaret Qualley's odd reply to Taylor Swift new album sparks concerns

Margaret Qualley odd reply to Taylor Swift new album sparks concerns

Margaret Qualley, wife of Jack Antonoff, awkwardly reacts to question about Taylor Swift's new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Antonoff, who famously coproduced a number of Swift’s albums, including 1989, Reputation, Lover, Folklore, Evermore, Midnights and The Tortured Poets Department, is not collaborating with the Grammy-winning musician for her latest album.

Recently, The Substance actress made an appearance at the US Today Show, during which she was asked about her husband's involvement with the album.

The co-host noted that Antonoff "has produced for Taylor for years," and asked the actress if she knew anything about the new album that’s coming out.

Qualley was seemingly taken off-guard by his question, widening her eyes she shook her head, awkwardly saying, "I don’t know anything."

The actress shrugged and laughed uncomfortably, concluding, "I'll be excited to listen to the music."

The response from Qualley sparked concerns about a possible friction between the long-time collaborators and friends.

Antonoff's absence from this new project was hinted by Swift when she curated a playlist on Spotify, titled, "And baby, That's show business for you" of 22 songs produced by Max Martin and Shellback.

Apart from Qualley's reaction, some Swifties gave mixed reactions on the Bleachers lead vocalist absences from the record.

"no Jack Antonoff on the new Taylor Swift album is giving me hope for pre-2021 quality music," one fan wrote.

Another user said, "Max Martin unlocked Taylor’s versatility. … Jack Antonoff unlocked her best vocals and sharpened her songwriting."

Meanwhile a fan quipped, "She’s going to release ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ at midnight followed up by ‘The Death of a Showgirl’ at 3:00 AM with all of Jack and Aaron [Dessner] songs."

The Life of a Showgirl will be released on October 3.