Taylor Swift reveals meaning behind startling detail on website

Taylor Swift’s 'The Life of a Showgirl' surprise Easter Egg unlocked

Taylor Swift fans got an Easter Egg cracked about The Life of a Showgirl ahead of its release in October.

The 35-year-old pop superstar, who had kept her fans on edge with a surprising clue on her website, finally unveiled the hidden meaning.

The 14-time-Grammy winner took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 13, after announcing the album on her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s podcast, New Heights, and disclosed what the four doors meant on her website.

The four doors had appeared at the countdown page for her podcast debut and featured four doors in different colours – one orange, in the centre, and three others around it.

After much anticipation, all of the four doors were cleared out to be four deluxe limited edition CDs of the album.

The special editions feature different art works and exclusive merch items and are called, The Life of a Showgirl: “It’s Beautiful,” The Life of a Showgirl: “It’s Rapturous” and The Life of a Showgirl: “It’s Frightening.”

The special editions are only available till August 16 and showcase a different side of fame with their titles, fame being an important theme on Swift’s upcoming album.

Speaking to the Kelce brothers during the podcast, the Anti-Hero hitmaker shared, "It's everything that was going on behind the curtain," while she was on her record-breaking Eras Tour.