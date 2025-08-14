Taylor Swift fans think she's taking subtle swipe at Kanye West's album

Taylor Swift's new album announcement has sent fans into a frenzy, and they're already digging up potential Easter eggs.

The singer revealed the title of her upcoming 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Travis Kelce's podcast New Heights.

Although the album cover was blurred out, fans quickly noticed a possible connection to Kanye West's 2016 album The Life of Pablo.

When searching "the life of" on music streaming platforms like Spotify or Apple Music, West's album The Life of Pablo appears first. This has led fans to speculate that Swift might be subtly referencing her past feud with West.

The controversy surrounding The Life of Pablo stems from the song Famous, which features the lyrics "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous."

This sparked a heated debate between West and Swift, with West claiming Swift had given her approval for the song, while Swift's team denied this.

Fans have also pointed out the prominent use of the color orange in Swift's recent promotions, which some believe might be a nod to her rumoured album title Karma back in 2016.

This theory suggests that Swift's new album could be a form of "karma" for West, given the past controversy. "So her orange album really did end up being Karma…," one fan commented. Another fan expressed admiration for Swift's cleverness, saying, "She really is a mastermind and I love that about her lol."

As fans eagerly await the release of The Life of a Showgirl, they're busy deciphering the potential connections to West's album and the significance of the color orange.

Whether or not Swift intended to reference West's album, the speculation has generated significant buzz around her new project.

With Swift's history of incorporating subtle hints and Easter eggs into her work, fans are excited to see how this story unfolds.