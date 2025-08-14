Kid Cudi reflects on hitting ‘rock bottom’ that sent him to rehab

Kid Cudi describes sobriety struggle in 'Cudi: The Memoir'

Kid Cudi is opening up about one of the darkest chapters of his life, revealing how hitting “rock bottom” ultimately led him to seek help.

Speaking on the August 13 episode of Call Her Daddy, the 41-year-old rapper and author of Cudi: The Memoir shared that his lowest point came between 2015 and 2016, when a relapse pushed him into rehab.

“I relapsed and started using again,” he said, explaining that things quickly spiraled.

“It was like the decline getting just darker and darker and darker. And um, suicide was on my mind like all the time. Like I would like daydream about this s---, you know?”

Cudi, whose real name is Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, recalled how the realization that he wasn’t past his struggles hit him hard.

“When I relapsed and was kind of faced with this reality, like, damn, it’s been six years since I’ve used this s--- and I thought I was past that — and I’m obviously not. That was f------ me up, you know?”

He admitted feeling like he was “going in circles” and growing tired of it.

“Like, people don’t want to keep seeing you be a f---up. You got to get your life together, bro. You’re not in your 20s no more. You’re not just out here,” he said, adding that it became a reality check he couldn’t ignore.

Seeking treatment, he said, likely saved his life. “Something would have happened for sure.”

Since then, Cudi has seen a dramatic change in how he handles difficult moments.

“Ever since then I haven’t been like — yeah, I get down about some things, but then I get over it. Like before s--- would hit me for like weeks, something bad happens, I’m like in the house for weeks just like miserable,” he explained.

“Ever since 2016, I’ve been like a thousand times better.”