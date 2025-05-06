Nicola Peltz reflects on 'loss' after skipping Beckham bash

Nicola Peltz is married to Brooklyn Beckham-the son of David and Victoria Beckham

Nicola Peltz has captured her fans attention with an 'emotional' post after missing David Beckham's 50th birthday celebrations over the weekend.

The 30-year-old actress, who is married to Brooklyn Beckham-the son of David and Victoria Beckham reflected on the loss of both her grandmas, sharing heartfelt memories of the time she spent with them.

Nicola's emotional post came just before Victoria Beckham shared her own 'special' family memories from the star-studded birthday party, posting stunning photos of David's celebrations.

Notably Brooklyn and his wife Nicola were absent from the event, further fuelling rumours of an ongoing family rift.

In her post Nicola wrote: 'In life we have core memories and this is one of my most favourite days I have ever lived. They were my best friends, there was not a day I was not with them. I just miss you both so much.'

Meanwhile Victoria and David posed for joyful snaps with their other three children, Romeo, Cruz and Harper-at the lavish celebration.