Rihanna ‘excited’ over third pregnancy reveal at Met Gala 2025

Rihanna has recently left everyone shocked as she debuted her third pregnancy on Met Gala 2025 carpet.

The Umbrella hit-maker already turned heads when she showed off her baby bump before the Met Gala as her photographer Miles Diggs shared on Instagram.

Later, Rihanna confirmed she’s expecting her third baby with A$AP Rocky while attending fashion's biggest night of the year in New York.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the songstress revealed she’s “shockingly feeling okay and not too overwhelmed at the moment”.

When asked how could she not feel overwhelmed, to which Rihanna replied, “I am tired but I am excited.”

The reporter also questioned about pausing her R9 album after her pregnancy, the songstress said, “No, maybe a couple of videos but I can sing.”

On the other hand, Rocky, who is one of the co-chairs for the Met Gala, made an appearance at the event and shared his views on the pregnancy news.

“It feels amazing, you know. It’s time that we show the people what we were cooking up,” said the rapper while speaking to Associated Press.

Rocky told AP, “I’m glad everybody’s happy for us because we definitely happy, you know.”

This is the second time Rihanna announced her pregnancy news at a high-profile event.

In 2023, the singer disclosed her second pregnancy in the middle of her own Super Bowl halftime show.

Meanwhile, the couple share two sons, RZA Athelston Mayers and Riot Rose Mayers.