Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly get together month after welcoming baby

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly step out together in LA

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly may have hit pause on their romance, but their coparenting game is clearly going full speed—even if it includes juice runs at trendy grocery stores.

The former couple was spotted out together on May 4, one month after welcoming their daughter, making a quick pit stop at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles.

Machine Gun Kelly, fully embracing weekend-dad vibes, strolled into the upscale market wearing pink sweatpants, a white tank top, and a jean jacket, grabbing a coffee and a green juice while he was at it.

Megan, meanwhile, stayed comfy in the back seat of their white Range Rover, letting her ex handle the fancy beverage duties. Honestly, a true parenting power move.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time they’ve been seen doing their co-parenting rounds at Erewhon. Their first public sighting post-baby also involved a visit to an Erewhon location—this time in Calabasas.

Though Megan and MGK called off their engagement last December—just a month after announcing her pregnancy—the two seem to have locked into sync when it comes to raising their little one.

And that’s no surprise considering they both walked into this chapter with parenting experience already in their toolkits.

Megan is mom to Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, has a 15-year-old daughter, Casie, with ex Emma Cannon.

While their romantic fairytale may not have panned out, it’s clear they’ve found something even more grounding in parenthood.

MGK has often spoken lovingly about being a girldad.

“My daughter came to me and was like, ‘I just need your hug. There’s nothing like my dad’s hug,’” he told Logan Paul on the Impaulsive podcast last August. “That comes from years and years of always giving that safe embrace.”