Sarah Ferguson supports Prince Harry, Meghan's message amid royal rift

Sarah Ferguson follows in Harry, Meghan's footsteps with her new mission

Sarah Ferguson echoed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's thoughts in her emotional message, highlighting an alarming issue faced by parents worldwide.

In her new article published on LBC, the Duchess of York raised her voice for the young children facing cyberbullying and trolling on different social media platforms.

Prince Andrew's former wife acknowledged the benefits of social media platforms for communication and various life aspects; however, she believes it could also become a "nightmare" for many.

Sarah urged parents to "teach our children that there’s a dark side to the internet and very often people aren’t kind to each other there."

Moreover, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's mother opened up about the rising cases of depression and anxiety among teenagers since the excessive use of social media.

"It’s clear to me that not enough is being done to protect children from these dangers of social media," Sarah stated.

She also criticised the "technology firms" and "tech giants" for not taking full responsibility for their harmful content.

Sarah revealed that she founded a non-profit organisation, The Youth Impact Council, last year, which "aims to do just that - amplifying the voices of youth activists making an impact in their areas."

The Duchess of York said that it is high time that "we improve protections for children online," otherwise, it gets difficult with time to protect our teenagers from the "tidal wave of filth and toxicity" online.

It is important to note that like Sarah, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are the biggest advocate of shielding the future generation from the harms of online world.

Recently, the couple's Archewell Foundation unveiled the "Lost Screen Memorial" in New York City, a "deeply moving art installation honouring the lives of children lost to online harm."

Sarah's recent statement, given the increasing divide between the Sussexes and the royal family, backed Harry and Meghan's significant mission.