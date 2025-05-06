Alexander Skarsgard ditches ONE thing after becoming dad

Alexander Skarsgard, iconic actor who is best known for his roles in True Blood and Big Little Lies, has recently said that fatherhood has taught him to be "less selfish."

The Succession star became a dad three years ago when his girlfriend Tuva Novotny gave birth to their child, as he also helps raise her teenage daughters.

Alexander admitted that fatherhood has made him put others first and lose some of his old selfish ways.

The actor shared with The Times newspaper: "[It's been] an adjustment for someone who’s a selfish a****** like myself.

"I’m so used to being able to go somewhere on a whim, take a job, like, ‘Oh, seven months in the Kalahari Desert? No problem.’

"Now your priorities obviously change and you have to take other people’s needs into consideration. It takes a lot more planning to make it work, because I still love to work, but it’s about finding that balance.

"I have two teenage stepdaughters, so it’s not like they can come with me and be out of school for six months."

However, Alexander had once joked about beating his dad Stellan Skarsgard’s family record of having eight kids, but after becoming a dad himself, he admits one baby was enough to change his tune.