Kelsey Grammer confronts dark memories of life after sister's death

Kelsey Grammer, six-time Emmy Award winner who is best known for his iconic roles in Frasier and Cheers, recently took an emotional journey back to a place which hold a painful place in his heart.

The 70-year-old star reflects on the tragic loss of his sister Karen, who was abducted and murdered in 1975. To heal, he wrote Karen: A Brother Remembers and recently visited the site where it all happened.

Kelsey shared with The Times newspaper: "[I went there] to be with her. And maybe I didn’t fully know that at the time.

"But I discovered in the writing and in the journey of this book the idea that I had to be there and do what I wasn’t able to do before, which was to hold her as she died."

American actor and filmmaker previously shared that writing the book helped him come to terms with his grief and ease the guilt he felt for not being able to protect his sister.

He earlier told Us Weekly: “It’s been amazing. I don’t carry the self-loathing part anymore. I don’t blame myself anymore. I just miss her.

"The whole idea was to bring Karen here to remember her. People have said, ‘Wow, I really feel like I got to know her,’ and that’s what I wanted to do. And also release myself from some of the guilt I’ve lived with for a long time.

“[The book] is definitely joyful. For a long time, the grief was in the ascendancy and stayed there. And finally, the joy kind of crept back. They live evenly now - maybe even a little weighted more toward the joy. If there’s one thing I hope I can pass on to people who’ve suffered similar grief, it’s to look back on the life [the person] lived rather than the life they lost.”