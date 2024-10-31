Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Baker slay red outfits in new PDA packed pictures

Kourtney Kardashian shares videos from a recent family’s trip to Nights of Jack in Calabasas

American media personality, Kourtney Kardashian recently shared carousel of PDA packed pictures with husband, Travis Barker.

Taking to Instagram, Kourtney posted snaps in vibrant red pajamas, jumping into the arms of her soulmate.

Travis can be seen twinning with her in a red t-shirt with his arms wrapped around the star, as she flashes her bright smile while looking into the camera.

'Xoxo,' Kourtney wrote in the caption. Travis commented: 'Love you my wife.'



On the contrary, the reality star also shared a sight of their 10-month-old son, Rocky, carelessly spinning around.

For the unversed, it was confirmed that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are dating in 2021.

However, the couple had an unofficial wedding in Las Vegas, in 2022. They publicly announced their marriage after tying the knot in Santa Barbara, following a religious wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy.

Last week, the 45-year-old shared videos of the Kardashian family’s trip to 'Nights of Jack' in Calabasas, California.

During the trip, she was accompanied by mom Kris Jenner, sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and the rest of the family members.