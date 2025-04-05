Eddie Murphy reveals rare advice from Sidney Poitier on Malcom X

Eddie Murphy recalls Sidney Poitier warning about playing role in Malcom X

Eddie Murphy looked back on confusing career advice he received from Sidney Poitier.

In the new documentary Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Men in Hollywood, the Beverly Hills Cop star recalled his first interaction with Poitier.

"They were talking about doing Malcolm X," the Coming to America star explained.

"Norman Jewison was putting it together. They were gonna use The Autobiography of Malcolm X by Alex Haley. And they approached me about playing Alex Haley."

He was still considering the offer, when he crossed paths with the To Sir, with Love actor.

“Around that same time, I bumped into Sidney Poitier at something, and I asked him, 'Yeah, I'm thinking about playing Alex Haley!'" he remembered.

"And Sidney Poitier said, 'You are not Denzel [Washington], and you are not Morgan. You are a breath of fresh air, and don't f--- with that!'" he recalled.

Murphy said that he was confused whether Poitier was comparing him to Washington or Morgan Freeman or was insulting him.

Washington was ultimately casted in Malcom X. His performance was widely praised and received Academy nominations.

Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Men in Hollywood is now streaming.