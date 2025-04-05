Prince Andrew takes bold step after explosive court revelation

Prince Andrew has seemingly turned a deaf ear to backlash amid ongoing scandals and controversies, stepping out despite the latest shocking development.

The Duke of York, during his latest public appearance on Saturday, was seen enjoying horse riding in Windsor following a tumultuous week of controversy.

Sarah Fergusson's ex-husband, 65, appeared stern-faced while enjoying his weekly ride day after new court documents emerged.

The documents revealed concerning details about the Duke's associate Yang Tengbo, exposing that the alleged 'spy' linked to Andrew, was twice invited to meetings with King Charles III.

A witness statement from Andrew's close aide Dominic Hampshire revealed these royal encounters.

During these meetings, The Duke, his aide and the monarch reportedly discussed the Andrew's future prospects, addressing "what he can do moving forwards in a way that is acceptable to the King."

However, Buckingham Palace has distanced the King from any knowledge of Yang's background.

"While His Majesty met with The Duke and his adviser to hear outline proposals for independent funding over the past year, the individual known as H6 was not mentioned at any time or in any way as part of these discussions," said a palace's spokesman.