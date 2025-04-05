‘Stranger Things’ star Finn Wolfhard reflects on making directorial debut

Finn Wolfhard opens up about his first directing experience

Finn Wolfhard entered his directorial career with his newly-released movie, Hell of a Summer, which he started working on when he was 16.

The now-22-year-old shared the struggles he faced while directing the horror-comedy, since he was not taken seriously at times because of being very young.

"It was a long process. I started writing this movie at 16 ... and I don't know how we got through it," Wolfhard told People Magazine, on Saturday, April 6th.

The Stranger Things star gave credited to his team, who he said offered him total support, "That was the entire process, but we were lucky enough to have amazing people behind us and producers that really believed in us as filmmakers."

He went on to add, "Being a teenager — and just having a door shut in your face over and over and over again — you just had this blind optimism, or blind confidence, because you don't really see what the worst thing that can happen is by sending a script to this person or sending a script to that person and trying to get your foot in the door. I think, in a lot of ways, being young really helped."

However, the It actor has decided to focus on the positive aspects of his experience and look at the negative aspects as a learning opportunity.

"I'm only 22, that's still very young, and even though I made a film, I'm expecting to still be treated like I'm a younger person that doesn't really know what they're doing. But I'm at peace with proving it to people however many times," he said.