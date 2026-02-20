Heidi Klum eyes spooky season anthem with Diplo after being dubbed 'Queen of Halloween'

Heidi Klum appears to have found a collaborator in Diplo to expand her Halloween legacy into music.

Known for her headline-making October costumes and annual “Heidiween” celebrations in New York City, Klum recently said she’s surprised she hasn’t released a Halloween-themed track yet.

The model previously dabbled in seasonal music with her Christmas single Wonderland and recently teamed up with Diplo on Red Eye, which serves as the theme for Germany's Next Topmodel.

The conversation around a spooky season anthem took place during a recent interview, where Klum and Diplo discussed the idea of creating a Halloween anthem together, with both agreeing that there’s a clear gap in the market.

"Ooh, see, maybe this is our new something that we should work on together," Klum told Diplo in a recent interview with People.

Diplo pointed to The Cramps’ cult classic Goo Goo Muck from 1981 as inspiration.

"I just love that era of music. Kind of silly, but it's an Addams Family kind of thing. It's a timeless record. I really like that kind of garage-y Halloween."

Klum agreed, adding, "Maybe this needs to be our new goal because this is definitely a hole in the marketplace."

"I could for sure make you one," Diplo replied before joking that landing a placement on shows like Wednesday or Stranger Things could help the track go viral.

"I think we just gotta get the Wednesday TV show to put it on, and then we're set. Or Stranger Things. I think that's over, but we just need it in a TV show, and then it'll rock."

The DJ, who is also part of Major Lazer, also suggested Klum explore unexpected collaborations, including with rappers like NBA YoungBoy or Kodak Black.

Klum previously spoke about the possibility of making a Halloween anthem in 2024. "I've always wanted to have a TV show once a year where people can show me their designs, like a Halloween design special," she told the same magazine at the time.

"Maybe that will happen someday because it kind of goes along with fashion, my creativity, and things that I love doing. But to do a Halloween anthem, I have not thought of that. That's a very good idea. I love that idea."