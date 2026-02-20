Emily Ratajkowski appears to confirm romance with Dua Lipa's ex Romain Gavras

Emily Ratajkowski has seemingly made her new relationship public after sharing intimate photos with filmmaker Romain Gavras on social media.

The model and author, 34, posted a series of images on Thursday showing the pair embracing, sitting closely together, and sharing candid moments. Fans are calling it a “hard launch” of the romance.

Although she did not tag or directly name Gavras in the post, multiple outlets have identified him as the man featured in the photos.

It is pertinent to mention that Gavras previously dated Dua Lipa in 2023. Meanwhile, Ratajkowski, who is also known for appearing in Gone Girl and writing the memoir My Body, separated from her ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022 after four years of marriage. She filed for divorce months later.

Sources close to Ratajkowski previously said the split was her decision and that she has been focusing on raising her young son while continuing her modeling, acting, and writing career.