Hailey Bieber reveals Justin Bieber's hit song baby Jack is already singing

Jack Blue is following in his dad Justin Bieber's footsteps.

During a recent chat on the Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast, Hailey Bieber revealed the first song of Justin that baby Jack has started singing.

When the host, Jake Shane, asked if the one-year-old toddler listened to Justin's any song, the proud mom revealed, "Yeah, he does. He’s been saying, ‘Baby, oh, baby, oh, baby, oh.’"

"And I’m like ‘Ah!’ Like, in literally the last two days. That is so crazy," Hailey unveiled.

Justin's hit song, Baby, is the debut single off of the 31-year-old singer's first album, My World 2.0.

Elsewhere in the interview, Hailey Bieber revealed the word baby Jack frequently says.

"He says basketball all the time. I went to get him up from his nap today, and he was like 'basketball.' He's just. It's insane. So funny," Hailey shared.

The doting mom went on to say, "He also just started saying please. He knew how to sign please for a really long time. So if I would say, hey, 'say please', he would go this, as please."

For those unversed, Hailey and Justin welcomed their first child together, back in August 2024.