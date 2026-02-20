Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian breaks silence on mom’s romance with Billy Ray Cyrus

Damian Hurley, Elizabeth Hurley's son, has already given his seal of approval to his mom and her boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus' relationship.

The 23-year-old son of Elizabeth recently made an appearance in an interview with The Standard and made a rare remark on her mom's beau.

Damian said Billy is "a very sweet boyfriend who I adore."

The English actor and model also commented on Billy's six kids, calling them "very, very sweet."

It is pertinent to mention that Elizabeth welcomed Damian with the late American film producer Steve Bing.

Meanwhile, Billy is father to daughter Miley, Noah and son Braison whom he welcomed with ex wife Tish Cyrus. He also adopted Tish's two children, Brandi and Trace.

The country singer is also father to son Christopher Cody whom he welcomed with ex girlfriend Kristen Luckey.

Elsewhere in the interview, Damian addressed the rumors regarding his mom's dating life, calling the speculations "very strange and upsetting."

"Whenever I use my phone it is now flooded with so much stuff about all of us, the second I turn it on, which I found very strange and upsetting,” he remarked.

Damian added, "When I need to, I’m chronically offline. I delete Instagram for long chunks of time because it would be appalling to ever let that influence real life."